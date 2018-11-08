Steelers Vs. Panthers: Inactives For Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 10 Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers and as expected, it includes the names of the two players who ended the short week listed as out on the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Inactive Thursday night against the Panthers after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report is tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers (ankle).

With Gilbert once again sidelined Thursday night, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is expected to make his fourth start of the season at right tackle. With McCullers also inactive, Steelers backup defensive lineman L.T. Walton is dressed for tonight’s game. This marks just the second time this season that Walton has been active for a game. This will also mark the first game this season that McCullers has missed.

The Steelers other five Thursday night Week 10 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner and safety Marcus Allen, cornerback Brian Allen, and wide receiver Justin Hunter.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

T Marcus Gilbert

DT Daniel McCullers

S Marcus Allen

T Zach Banner

CB Brian Allen

WR Justin Hunter

Panthers Inactive Players

G Brendan Mahon

CB Josh Hawkins

DE Marquis Haynes

OL Amini Silatolu

RB Cameron Artis-Payne

LB Andre Smith

WR Torrey Smith