Former Steelers QB Mason Rudolph To Start For Titans In Week 7

All three of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterbacks from the 2023 season are no longer on the roster this year. Of the three, Mason Rudolph was the most beloved by fans after he led the team to a three-game win streak to qualify for the playoffs last season. He landed with the Tennessee Titans, and is now scheduled to make his first start, per Paul Kuharsky on X.

Mason Rudolph to Start at QB for #Titans in Buffalohttps://t.co/YPXZMW8QqZ — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 19, 2024

Starting QB Will Levis suffered a shoulder injury on Sept. 30 and Rudolph came in to finish up that game. He completed nine of his 17 attempts for 85 yards. It wasn’t a very productive outing, but the Titans won 31-12 that day in their only win of the season.

While he ended up playing the following week against the Indianapolis Colts, Levis completed just 59.3-percent of his passes for 95 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. After a promising rookie season, Levis has fallen extremely flat in year two. That is a thing that Rudolph knows a thing or two about after sitting behind Kenny Pickett last year.

Levis was limited on Wednesday this week with his shoulder issue, before returning to fully practice on Thursday. That must not have gone so well because he ended limited on Friday with a questionable designation. Per Kuharsky, Levis is likely to be inactive with Trevor Siemian the backup.

All of the Steelers fans who have been waiting to see Rudolph in action, now is your opportunity. Ironically, his last start was against the Bills in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 playoffs. He completed 22 of 39 attempts that day for 229 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

If he guides them to just their second win of the season against a good opponent, I wouldn’t be shocked if they replaced Levis with Rudolph full time. Especially with that shoulder injury seemingly regressing.