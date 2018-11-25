Steelers Vs. Broncos: Inactives For Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 12 Sunday afternoon road game against the Denver Broncos and as expected, it includes the names of the two players who ended the week listed as out on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday afternoon against the Broncos after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report is tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow). This will mark the fifth consecutive game that Gilbert has missed with his knee injury and the second one in a row that Tuitt has missed with his elbow injury.

Steelers tackle Matt Feiler (pectoral), who ended the week listed as questionable, is active Sunday. It is being reported by ESPN that rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor will start at right tackle over Feiler, however.

Expecting Chuks Okorafor to start at right tackle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 25, 2018

The Steelers other five Sunday afternoon Week 12 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner, safety Marcus Allen, inside linebacker Matthew Thomas, and wide receiver Justin Hunter.

Broncos Inactive Players

LB Brandon Marshall

S Dymonte Thomas

S Shamarko Thomas

LB Alexander Johnson

DE Demarcus Walker

G Sam Jones

G Nico Fallah