Steelers Versus Ravens: Week 9 Projected Inactive List

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon on the road and if you’re like me, you’re counting down the hours until the game begins. As usual, I will attempt to project the seven inactives for every Steelers game of the 2018 season and below is my best guess as to which seven players won’t be given helmets Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Game inactives are officially announced 90 minutes before kickoff, so make sure you check back at that time to see the names of the players for both teams who will be sitting the game out.

Mason Rudolph – Another Sunday and another game that we should expect Rudolph to be inactive for. The Steelers first of two third-round draft picks this year has already bran inactive for the team’s first seven games of the 2018 regular season and Sunday in Baltimore should mark his eight time on the list. As has been the case in the first seven games, Joshua Dobbs will likely serve as the backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Ravens.

Marcus Gilbert – Gilbert ended the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers official injury report after he failed to practice on Friday because of a knee injury that has been bothering him for a few weeks. Gilbert slowly went backwards all weeks as he practiced fully on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday and sat out on Friday,. With Gilbert likely sidelined again on Sunday against the Ravens we should see backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler start in his place at right tackle just as he’s already done two other times this season.

L.T. Walton – As stated a few times, Walton has only dressed for one game so far this season and that was only because fellow Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu missed a contest with a shoulder injury. Currently, there’s no reason to think that defensive tackle Daniel McCullers won’t continue to get a game day helmet and if that’s indeed the case again on Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens. Barring any injuries, expect Walton to remain on this list quite a bit the remainder of the season.

Zach Banner – With Gilbert likely inactive on Sunday, Feiler is the Steelers backup offensive lineman likely to replace him in the starting lineup art right tackle. The Steelers generally only dress seven offensive linemen in total for games so look for Banner to be on the inactive list once again on Sunday.

Marcus Allen – Allen has yet to dress for a game this season and with veteran safety Morgan Burnett comfortably back healthy again, thers really nor reason for the rookie fifth-round draft pick to be active on Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Brian Allen – Will cornerback Coty Sensabaugh be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Ravens after ending the week listed as questionable with a foot injury? What about fellow cornerback Artie Burns, who was added to the team’s injury report on Friday as questionable after being limited in practice? It’s really hard to say for sure as we sit here on Sunday but being as both ended the week listed as questionable, I’m going to guess that both wind up dressing on Sunday and playing in some capacity. If that indeed happens, look for cornerback Allen to be inactive once again.

Justin Hunter – After being one of the team’s healthy inactive players in Week 8, it sure sounds like rookie wide receiver James Washington will be allowed to resume dressing Sunday against the Ravens. If that’s the case, perhaps we’ll see veteran wide receiver Justin Hunter back on the inactive list again and especially being as he offers nothing of value as a special teams contributor. Week 1 was the only time this season the Steelers haven’t had one wide receiver on their inactive list so odds are good it will be either Hunter or Washington listed 90 minutes before Sunday’s kickoff against the Ravens. I’ll guess Washington dresses over Hunter.