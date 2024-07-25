Lamar Jackson Exits First Ravens Practice Early Due To Illness, Completes No Passes (Except To The Defense)

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is battling illness, and based on reports, he came back too early yesterday, ending practice by throwing an interception to CB Marlon Humphrey before calling it an early day.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson only made it an hour into practice, the Ravens’ third practice of training camp. He missed the first two days due to the illness that left him looking “weary”, according to Hensley.

He writes that “Jackson didn’t look like himself”, noting that he split quarterback reps with backup Josh Johnson. In total, he threw two passes during team sessions—one incomplete, the other complete to Marlon Humphrey. As a brief reminder, Humphrey is a cornerback and he was playing on defense—it was an interception.

So what does any of this mean? Nothing, of course. We’re talking about practice, and indeed, the very beginnings of practice. The Ravens aren’t even in pads yet, and it’s not like Lamar Jackson needs all kinds of practice.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Jackson looking ill while actually ill during the Ravens’ third training camp practice doesn’t mean that Baltimore will struggle this season. Still, it’s something to monitor right now as he works his way back.

Everybody deals with illnesses from time to time, and NFL players are no different. Hensley notes that Jackson has missed at least one practice due to illness every season of his career to date. Still, his current absence is doing himself no favors, given his previous comments.

Not long ago, Jackson said, perhaps at least half-jokingly, that he wanted his receivers to fly to Florida with him during the down time to train—after Jackson himself skipped most of OTAs. He emphasized the importance of building chemistry, yet skipped numerous opportunities to do so.

Now missing the early portions of camp, he continues to miss out on those same opportunities. In his defense, though, the Ravens’ passing game hasn’t changed nearly as much. They still have Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor at wide receiver and Mark Andrews at tight end. Arguably the biggest difference is that they are getting Isaiah Likely more involved, but he already has that rapport.

Chances are good Lamar Jackson will be back out on the field for the Ravens’ next practice looking like himself. Or at least he should begin to look closer to the player that he is as he fights off illness. After all, we’re talking about a two-time league MVP, so as long as he’s healthy, he can play.

The Ravens are in their second season with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, though, which is still a growing relationship. To a lesser extent as far as Jackson’s presence goes, they are playing offensive line musical chairs. They have to settle three offensive line spots at both guard positions and right tackle. They don’t necessarily need Jackson around for all of that, but it would help.