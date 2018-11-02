Steelers Injury Report: Burns And Sensabaugh Questionable, Gilbert Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the week before Sunday’s showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Cornerbacks Artie Burns (ankle) and Coty Sensabaugh (left toe) are listed as questionable while Marcus Gilbert (knee) is now listed as doubtful.

Burns told reporters he rolled an ankle during practice but said he would be fine. Sensabaugh is slowly working his way back from a self-described turf toe injury suffered in the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. The fact he practiced in full today is a strong sign he’ll suit up this weekend. Should both corners miss, Cam Sutton would start at RCB. Brian Allen is also in the mix if depth is severely tested.

Gilbert is likely to miss his second straight game and took a wrong turn during this week’s of practice. After participating in full Wednesday, he was limited yesterday and didn’t practice today.

Matt Feiler will start in his place after performing admirably last week.

For the Steelers, today’s injury report reads:

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Finger (Left)/Coaches Decision) – Full

CB Coty Sensabaugh (Toe) – Full

CB Artie Burns (Ankle) – Limited

LB Bud Dupree (Illness) – Full

C Maurkice Pouncey (Coaches Decision) – Full

OG Ramon Foster (Coaches Decision) – Full

OT Marcus Gilbert (Knee) – DNP

DT Cameron Heyward (Illness) – DNP

Roethlisberger is reportedly wearing a brace on his injured finger and has the option to wear it during the game.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has a splint on his fractured left index finger that he has the option to wear Sunday against Baltimore. Roethlisberger practiced Thursday and Friday with a glove on the non-throwing hand. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 2, 2018

The only other “injury” of note is Cam Heyward’s absence with an illness, a bug that might be going around the locker room after Dupree missed Wednesday with the same issue. Heyward is almost certain though to play against Baltimore. On the whole, the Steelers are entering this week as the much healthier team of the two.