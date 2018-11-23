Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 12: Tuitt, Gilbert Ruled Out, Feiler Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Denver Broncos and the Friday offering shows that two players have now been officially ruled out for that contest.

#Steelers Status Report for Denver: OUT – Marcus Gilbert, Stephon Tuitt

QUESTIONABLE – Matt Feiler — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) November 23, 2018

After failing to practice again on Friday the Steelers officially ruled out tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) for the team’s Sunday road game against the Broncos. This will mark the fifth consecutive game that Gilbert has missed due to his knee injury and the second one if a row that Tuitt has missed with his elbow injury.

Steelers backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler (pectoral), who has been starting at right tackle in place of the injured Gilbert, officially enters the weekend with a questionable status after being limited in practice again on Friday. Should Feiler ultimately be unable to play Sunday against the Broncos then rookie Chukwuma Okorafor will likely make his first career start at right tackle. Feiler, however, said on Friday that he did more during the team’s practice than he did on Thursday, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Right tackle Matt Feiler said he did more today than yesterday (when he was limited). Injury report coming later this afternoon, but he's likely to be questionable with his pectoral injury. Chuks Okorafor would start in his place if he can't go. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 23, 2018

The other Steelers players who were listed on the team’s injury report this past week, outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle), cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), all practiced fully on Friday and none received game status designations.