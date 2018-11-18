Report: Browns Want To Interview Condoleezza Rice For Head Coaching Gig

This is not a joke. Not a headline from The Onion. Not a rejected script from Draft Day. This is, inexplicably, an actual news story. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Cleveland Browns want to interview Condoleezza Rice for their head coach vacancy.

From Schefter:

“Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week that he was open to hiring a woman as Cleveland’s next head coach, and there is one prominent name on the team’s wish list to interview.

The Browns would like to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their head-coaching job, a league source tells ESPN.”

Rice served as the United States Secretary of the State under George Bush from 2005 to 2009. She is, evidently, a Browns fan, at least, if this 2012 tweet is any indication.

Supporting the @NFL and showing my passion for the @OfficialBrowns! Can't wait for the season to start! pic.twitter.com/95UenwwL — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) August 13, 2012

To be clear and at least a little fair to the Browns, there’s a zero percent chance she actually becomes head coach. This move seems to be driven by ownership rather than general manager John Dorsey, who probably believes it’s the most ludicrous idea ever.

In reality, they may go the college route, hiring Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley or Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. The Browns have confirmed interim head coach Gregg Williams will also be given an interview for the permanent – in Cleveland, that term is used loosely – gig.

But it’s a quintessential Cleveland story. Doing the absolute wrong thing every single time and getting the same result. A Factory of Sadness. Somehow, this organization can suggest a worse idea than Hue Jackson.

Poor Baker Mayfield. Kid never had a chance.

UPDATE (12:46 PM): The Browns deny having interest in Rice.