Depot After Dark: Fields’ View Of Pittsburgh, Steelers Biggest Question, Browns Stadium Tension

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 7.

Fields View Of Pittsburgh

Justin Fields was taking in the best views Pittsburgh has to offer. As shared in his Instagram story, Fields took this video scanning the city from one of its highest points (probably Mt. Washington) at sunset. A picture-esque view of downtown Pittsburgh and Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers’ Biggest Question

CBS Sports’ Pick Six podcast reviewed the AFC North, asking the most outstanding questions about each team. For Pittsburgh, the group agreed that it revolved around the quarterback.

The group agreed it’ll be one of the top camp battles to watch, Russell Wilson versus Justin Fields, and that Wilson’s job security isn’t very strong.

“He doesn’t owe Russell Wilson anything. The contract’s not big…I think it’s going to be an interesting competition. I don’t know that Russell Wilson is much better than Justin Fields.”

Wilson will enter camp as the starter. And while he’s likely to open the season as the team’s No. 1, Fields figures to make head-turning plays throughout the summer.

Browns Stadium Tension

We haven’t talked much about the Cleveland Browns’ stadium situation. But there’s a battle brewing. With the team looking to build a new place to call home, there have been rumors about the team relocating to the suburbs. Now, the Cleveland City Council is trying to prevent that from happening.

Per WKYC, the council approved the ability to enforce the “Art Modell Law,” which would give the city the chance to keep the team playing in the heart of the city.

“In short, according to the law, Dee and Jimmy Haslam must give either the city or other local groups a chance to buy the Browns if they seek to take the organization out of Cleveland, provided no other formal agreement is reached to let the club go somewhere else.”

There’s some debate over if the Browns moving outside the city, as opposed to an entirely different part of the country (as Modell attempted to do in 1996, causing the Browns to stop playing until 1999), but one councilman believes the law is on his side.