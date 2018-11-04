2018 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 9 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|49ers +2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Raiders -2.5
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -6
|Lions +6
|Vikings -6
|Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +10
|Chiefs -10
|Chiefs -10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -6.5
|Buccaneers +6.5
|Buccaneers +6.5
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Redskins -1
|Falcons +1
|Redskins -1
|Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +10
|Bears -10
|Bills +10
|Houston Texans at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +1
|Texans -1
|Broncos +1
|Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +1
|Seahawks +1
|Chargers -1
|Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +2
|Saints +2
|Saints +2
|Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -5.5
|Packers +5.5
|Patriots -5.5
|Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cowboys -5
|Titans +5
|Cowboys -5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -2
|Steelers +2
|Steelers +2
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 29-20
|Steelers 24-20
|Week 8 Results
|10-4
|7-7
|2018 Results
|69-48-4
|58-59-4