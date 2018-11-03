The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Final Week 9 Game Preview, Weekly NFL Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Saturday show, David Todd and I get right to looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers final injury report for the Week 9 Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens that was released on Friday.

That discussion leads to us talking more about the futures of two of the Steelers offensive linemen, guard Ramon Foster and tackle Marcus Gilbert, past this season.

The ravens certainly have a banged-up team entering Sunday’s game against the Steelers, so David and I recap their Friday injury report and how it plays in the favor of Pittsburgh.

How will the Steelers attack the Ravens offensively and defensively on Sunday? David and I attempt to answer those questions in addition to spending a lot of time reviewing how the Steelers dime package played in the team’s Week 8 home win over the Cleveland Browns.

We discuss who might start opposite cornerback Joe Haden on Sunday and if any following around will take place.

We discuss a few different narratives we could possibly be discussing Monday morning depending on what happens Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

We move on to give you your weekly dosed of talk about running back Le’Veon Bell with his final deadline nearing.

David and I close this show with our picks of all the week 9 games against the spread using the lines provided by show sponsor mybookie.ag.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

