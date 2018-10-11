Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 6: Heyward-Bey, Burnett, Fort Remain Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers second in jury report of Week 6 has now been released ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Thursday offering shows that three players failed to practice a second consecutive day due to ailments.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin). As things stand right now, it’s a good bet that Heyward-Bey and Burnett will both miss another game on Sunday. As for Fort, who suffered his ankle injury this past Sunday, his prospects of playing against the Bengals aren’t looking too good right now, either.

Guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) was given his normal Thursday off and should return to practice on Friday. After being given Wednesday off, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) and cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related) all practiced fully on Thursday and just as they all did last week.

Also practicing fully on Thursday again were linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (calf). Williams sat out the Steelers Week 5 home game on Sunday with a hamstring injury but it’s looking more and more like he’ll return to the lineup Sunday against the Bengals.