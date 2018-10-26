Browns Friday Injury Report Week 8: Three Ruled Out; Randall, Tretter Questionable

The Cleveland Browns have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that three players have officially been ruled out for that contest.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on Friday after failing to practice all week for the Browns were cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee) and linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring). None of those names are a surprise, however.

Ending the week listed as questionable by the Browns for Sunday’s game against the Steelers are safety Damarious Randall (groin, ankle) and center J.C. Tretter (ankle), both of whom are starters. Both players did practice in a limited capacity on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and Thursday. Browns head coach Hue Jackson did say on Friday, however, that he expects both Randall and Tretter to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Browns wide receiver Da’Mari Scott (shoulder) also ends the week listed as questionable.

All the Browns other players who were listed on the team’s injury report this past week practiced fully on Friday and thus weren’t given game status designations to end the week. That long list of players includes linebacker Genard Avery (elbow), tight end Darren Fells (knee), tackle Desmond Harrison (ankle), tight end David Njoku (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (elbow), safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle), defensive tackle Brian Price (knee), and defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related).