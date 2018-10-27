Browns Downgrade Another Player To Out On Injury Report Ahead Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns will now play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday with one less wide receiver than they originally were expected to have at the start of the weeks as rookie Da’Mari Scott (shoulder) was downgraded to out on the team’s injury report on Saturday.

Scott, who was signed originally this year by the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, had been on Cleveland practice squad until the middle of October. He was promoted to the Browns 53-man roster during Week 7 but was inactive for the team’s Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Scott now ruled out for Sunday’s game, the Browns will likely only dress four wide receivers against the Steelers in Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Breshad Perriman, and Damion Ratley. Callaway and Ratley are both rookies while Perriman was signed by the browns just prior to the team’s Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Perriman has since recorded one catch for 6 yards and has played 11 offensive snaps for the Browns.

With so many young and inexperienced wide receivers on their roster the Browns might be forced to use running back Duke Johnson some in that role Sunday against the Steelers in addition to multiple tight end personnel groupings that will include David Njoku and Darren Fells.

Already ruled out for Sundays game against the Steelers by the Browns on their Friday injury report were linebacker Joe Schobert, wide receiver Rashard Higgins and cornerback E.J. Gaines.