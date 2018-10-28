2018 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag.
|Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans 8:25 PM ET (THUR)
|Texans -7.5
|Texans -7.5
|Dolphins +7.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|New York Jets at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -8.5
|Bears -8.5
|Jets +8.5
|Washington Redskins at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +1.5
|Giants +1.5
|Redskins -1.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Lions -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -4.5
|Buccaneers +4.5
|Buccaneers +4.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +2
|Ravens -2
|Panthers +2
|Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +3.5
|Colts -3.5
|Colts -3.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +1.5
|49ers -1.5
|Cardinals +1.5
|Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -9
|Packers +9
|Rams -9
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick
|Saints Pick
|Vikings Pick
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bills +14.5
|Patriots -14.5
|Patriots -14.5
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -8.5
|Steelers -8.5
|Browns +8.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-9
|Steelers 27-20
|Week 7 Results
|12-2
|8-6
|2018 Results
|59-44-4
|51-52-4