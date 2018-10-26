The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Preview, Injury Reports, 1st Quarter Post Bye Scoring, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 40 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I start things out by talking about if the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns is a must-win one. We go through the AFC to guess how many teams might finish the 2018 regular season with a record above .500 and wonder if the Steelers could get one of two Wild Card spots with a final record of 9-6-1.

We look at the Thursday injury reports of both the Steelers and Browns and talk about the latter of two teams having played quite a few overtime games this season. We discuss if the Steelers offense should have the ball first on Sunday and that discussion leads to us reviewing some Steelers post bye week first quarter scoring stats.

Several Browns quarterbacks have made starts at Heinz Field over the course of the last several years and so David and I review that list of players in addition to talking about how rookie quarterbacks have fared in their first starts at Heinz Field.

We close out this Friday show with our weekly picks against the spread for all the NFL games using the lines on mybookie.ag.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

