Steelers Vs. Buccaneers: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 3 Monday night road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as expected, it includes the names of the three players who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s Saturday injury report.

Inactive Monday night against the Buccaneers after ending the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers injury report are guard David DeCastro (hand), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin).

With DeCatro and Gilbert both inactive Monday night, Steelers backup offensive linemen Matt Feiler and Zach Banner are dressing against the Buccaneers. Feiler dressed last week against but did not play on offense. Monday night, however, he is expected to start at right tackle in place of Gilbert. Fellow reserve offensive lineman B.J. Finney is once again expected to start in place of DeCastro Monday night at right guard. With Burnett inactive Monday night, rookie safety Terrell Edmunds is expected to start on defense in his place.

The Steelers other four Monday night inactives are all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Marcus Allen, wide receiver Justin Hunter and defensive end L.T. Walton.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G David DeCastro

T Marcus Gilbert

S Marcus Allen

DE L.T. Walton

WR Justin Hunter

S Morgan Burnett

Buccaneers Inactive Players

DT Beau Allen

DT Vita Vea

CB Marcus Williams

WR Justin Watson

T Alex Cappa

RB Ronald Jones

OL Mike Liedtke