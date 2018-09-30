Steelers S Nat Berhe Exits Sunday Night Game With Pectoral Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Nat Berhe was injured during the third quarter of the Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens and he is doubtful to return to the contest.

Berhe, who has been playing on defense in the team’s dime sub-package the last few weeks with fellow safety Morgan Burnett sidelined with a groin injury, had registered one assisted tackle before leaving the Sunday night contest with a pectoral injury.

#31 Nat Berhe is doubtful to return (pectoral). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 1, 2018

The injury to Berhe might result in rookie inside linebacker Matthew Thomas possibly seeing the field on defense should the Steelers use more dime. The Steelers also dressed safety Jordan Dangerfield for tonight’s game.

Earlier in the game the Steelers lost wide receiver Darrius-Heyward=Bey to an ankle injury and he has not returned.