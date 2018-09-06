Browns Thursday Injury Report Week 1: CB E.J. Gaines Unlikely To Play

The Cleveland Browns have released their Thursday injury report heading into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unlike Pittsburgh, several players are listed. Cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee) has missed back-to-back practices and isn’t expected to play this weekend, according to head coach Hue Jackson.

Gaines suffered the injury on August 20th.

Also not practicing for the Browns was LB James Burgess (concussion). Limited today were: OT Desmond Harrison (knee), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), and TE Seth DeValve (quad). Harrison is in the mix to start at left tackle so that’s a situation to watch. If he doesn’t get the nod, Joel Bitionio will protect Tyrod Taylor’s blindside. Gordon has been limited for the second straight practice.

Linebacker Genard Avery (glute) and DT Trevon Coley (ankle) were upgraded to full participants after being limited yesterday. Linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder) and safety Damarious Randall (knee) also practiced in full and should play against the Steelers.