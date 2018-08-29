Browns LB Mychal Kendricks Charged For Insider Trading

Welp, there’s a lot of words in one headline I never thought I’d string together. Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been charged for inside trading, as announced Wednesday morning by the District Court of Eastern Pennsylvania.

BREAKING NEWS: US Attorney Bill McSwain announces charges against former @Eagles player @MychalKendricks for insider trading. — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) August 29, 2018

Kendricks took to Twitter to admit wrongdoing, as he says, a mistake made four years ago.

Browns LB Mychal Kendricks has been charged today with making $1.2 million through insider trading. Kendricks has admitted to his actions. Here is his apology. pic.twitter.com/k4ZsQY3n3x — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 29, 2018

And the Browns have issued their own, brief statement.

Our statement on LB Mychal Kendricks: pic.twitter.com/SJT4RPdo0o — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 29, 2018

He signed a one-year deal with the team on June 5th.

We’re bringing this up for a couple reasons. One, it’s just plain bizarre. Two, it effects an AFC North, and Week One, opponent. And three, Kendricks was on many Steelers fans’ radar while the Philadelphia Eagles were rumored to be willing to trade him and following his release in late May.

Obviously, no one could have ever anticipated this being a storyline, but in hindsight, it’s nice to see the Steelers avoid some big-time drama had they brought him in.

It’s unclear what Kendricks’ future holds. The Browns only mentioned him not playing in the preseason finale against Detroit. According to this ESPN article, he has promised to pay back the $1.2 million he made illegally. He’s slated to make $2.25 million with Cleveland in 2018.