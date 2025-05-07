Russini: Cowboys Initially Offered Fourth-Round Pick For George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly discussed trading for WR George Pickens during the 2025 NFL Draft. While they didn’t land him then, nearly two weeks later, Pickens is reportedly being traded to Dallas. Per The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini, Dallas previously offered just a fourth-round pick for Pickens but stepped up its offer with a third-round pick and a late-round pick swap.

In previous trade conversations surrounding Steelers WR George Pickens, the Cowboys offered a fourth-round pick, per source. Jerry Jones and co. stepped up their offer to land the 24-year-old receiver. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) May 7, 2025

It’s not a surprise that the Steelers are moving on from Pickens, especially after acquiring WR DK Metcalf, but the timing of the trade is a surprise. It sounds as if the Steelers didn’t get an offer they wanted before or during the draft, and it took the Cowboys upping their offer to a Day 2 selection for the Steelers to move Pickens. It gives the team more picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Steelers could look to draft their quarterback of the future.

In Dallas, Pickens will team up with WR CeeDee Lamb and TE Jake Ferguson to form Dallas’ receiving nucleus for QB Dak Prescott. For Pittsburgh, it leaves the team with Metcalf and a wide receivers room that includes Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek as its top options outside of him.

With one year left on his rookie deal, Pickens was unlikely to get a contract extension, and signs were pointing toward 2025 being his last year in Pittsburgh. But the Steelers likely would’ve held onto him had they not received an offer they deemed fair, and Dallas increased its offer to entice the Steelers to move on from Pickens.

Had the Steelers opted to deal Pickens during the draft, the fourth-round pick that Dallas offered seems like it would’ve been the best they could’ve gotten for him. Russini doesn’t make it clear whether it was a 2025 fourth-round pick or a 2026 fourth-round pick, but it’s safe to assume that it would’ve been a 2025 selection. Had the Steelers made that trade, they could’ve selected a receiver, but the team didn’t pick a receiver at all in the 2025 draft, meaning their receiver room in 2025 is largely going to be similar to what it was last season.

George Pickens ends his Steelers tenure with 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns in three seasons. His best season came in 2023 when he had 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.