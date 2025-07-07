Steelers 2025 Pre-Training Camp Roster Review — Wide Receiver

The Steelers have left virtually no position on the roster untouched this offseason, and the wide receiver group is no exception. Having experienced yet another one-and-done postseason exit, they are trying just about anything to achieve more favorable results. With bold swings via trade, shrewd free-agent signings, and a clear draft priority, the 2025 Steelers are taking shape.

With training camp fast approaching, it’s time to go over the Steelers’ roster to see where we are and how we got here in the first place. This has been an offseason arguably unlike any other for the organization, featuring major turnover. They’ve gone through so much change, it feels necessary at this time to take stock before we move on.

Position: Wide Receiver

Total Positional Figure: 11

Additions: 4

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

DK Metcalf: The Steelers’ big move of the offseason remains their first, acquiring a new top wide receiver. After adding DK Metcalf, they eventually traded George Pickens. They also signed him to a new five-year deal, so they’re all in on this one.

Calvin Austin III: Steelers wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni declared Austin their No. 2. He did take a step forward last season, but what is his ceiling? One thing he can never improve is his height, and consequently, his catch radius.

Roman Wilson: The Steelers passed on a wide receiver in this year’s draft, counting on Roman Wilson this year. They drafted him in the third round in 2024, but injuries essentially robbed him of his rookie season. There have been some glowing reports about him, but spring praise is always to be taken with a grain of salt.

Ben Skowronek: The dirtbag of the Steelers’ wide receiver room, Ben Skowronek re-signed on a two-year contract. Although he is here for special teams, he could also see a role on offense. A bigger body, he is a willing blocker, and can catch a pass or two.

Scotty Miller: The Steelers kept Miller in the wide receiver room for most of last season, but he also bounced around. Entering 2025, the speedster is very much on the roster bubble. Perhaps he could improve his chances by jumping in the kick return line. He has some fairly unremarkable college experience in that role at Bowling Green.

Brandon Johnson: A Steelers wide receiver with athletic pedigree is Brandon Johnson, who is related to Chad Johnson—yes, Ochocino. He played with Russell Wilson in Denver in 2023 and caught four touchdowns, spending 2024 in Pittsburgh. Here, he played in three games, catching a nine-yard pass.

Lance McCutcheon: More of a special teamer, McCutcheon was one of several wide receivers who spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad. He signed a Reserve/Future contract at the end of last season, but he has an uphill battle. His height at 6-3 is intriguing, but many tall wide receivers languish on practice squads.

Players Added:

Robert Woods: After the Steelers passed on a wide receiver in the draft, they signed veteran Robert Woods. The self-proclaimed grimiest receiver of the bunch, he cites Hines Ward as a key influence. It is unclear how significant a role he will have in the offense, and how much that has to do with what he has shown versus what others have not.

Montana Lemonious-Craig: Very much in the running for the most unnecessary name on the roster, Lemonious-Craig is one of the Steelers’ wide receivers who worked with rookie QB Will Howard after practice this spring. An undrafted rookie, he stands at 6-2 and will likely compete for a practice squad spot.

Roc Taylor: Yet another wide receiver the Steelers signed as a rookie free agent, Taylor comes out of Memphis, a fairly popular spot for the Steelers. He had some productive seasons there, where he played briefly with Calvin Austin.

Ke’Shawn Williams: Williams is more of a slot wide receiver and another of the Steelers’ undrafted signings. Over five college seasons, he produced 1,833 yards and 10 touchdowns. He scored half of those touchdowns last season for Indiana after transferring from Wake Forest.

Players Lost:

George Pickens: This is a big name to include on a summer list of players lost, to say the least. Even after the Steelers skipped the wide receiver class in the draft, they still traded George Pickens. As compensation, in part, they gain a 2026 third-round pick.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

There are a lot of things the Steelers will have to sort out at wide receiver in Latrobe. That starts with the entire group just getting in work with QB Aaron Rodgers. He only signed shortly before minicamp and did not participate in team drills. Though some of them worked out with him last week, it’s not exactly the same as an NFL practice.

While DK Metcalf is obviously the Steelers’ top wide receiver, the rest of the depth chart is in flux. Between Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and Robert Woods, they likely need two major contributors. But adding another player from the outside is a distinct possibility. Prior to trading for TE Jonnu Smith, they kicked the tires on free agent WR Gabe Davis. Recovering from injury, he could be an option later this summer.