Report: Saints QB Derek Carr Retiring Due To Shoulder Injury

Despite restructuring his contract earlier this season, tying him to the New Orleans Saints for the foreseeable future, veteran quarterback Derek Carr is retiring.

According to multiple reports from NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo, and Ian Rapoport, Carr — after seeking multiple medical opinions on his shoulder injury — is calling it a career, rather than spending the entire 2025 season on Injured Reserve.

Saints QB Derek Carr is retiring. Carr, 34, recently underwent multiple medical evaluations on his shoulder. Surgery was deemed the only route back to 100% and that would mean up to 6 months recovery. Carr retires rather than staying on IR all year.

According to NewOrleansFootball.com’s Nick Underhill, Carr suffered a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff, leading to his decision to retire. The injury occurred when Carr was ramping up in preparation for the upcoming season, starting his throwing session.

Derek Carr suffered a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff

Carr reportedly tried an injection and rehab into his shoulder to help the healing process, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the procedure didn’t work, and now surgery is the only option for Carr.

By retiring, Carr will forgo the $30 million guaranteed this season, while the Saints won’t seek reimbursement for the $10 million roster bonus and signing bonus, according to Rapoport.

By retiring, Carr forgoes the $30M guaranteed this season, while the Saints won't seek reimbursement for the $10M roster bonus and signing bonus.

In a statement announcing his retirement, Carr cited reflection and prayer with his wife, Heather, that led to the decision to retire.

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League. For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience,” Carr said in his statement announcing his retirement, according to a tweet from Saints reporter Nick Underhill. “It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials, and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

Derek Carr has announced his retirement. In late March, while ramping up his preparation for the 2025 season, Derek experienced pain in his right shoulder. It was his first time throwing a football at significant volume since recovering from both a concussion and left hand…

Carr previously signed with the Saints on a four-year contract worth $150 million on March 6, 2023.

Last season, Carr played just 10 games due to a hand injury, going 5-5 in those starts. In those 10 games, Carr threw for 2,145 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 67.7% of his passes.