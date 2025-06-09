The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers’ Contract, Jaire Alexander Plausibility & More

Season 15, Episode 145 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the one-year contract that new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly signed on Saturday.

We go over what is known so far concerning the Rodgers’ contract and what still needs to be learned when it comes to the incentives. We also discuss the difference between NLTBE and LTBE when it comes to the incentives.

Alex and I discuss some of Rodgers’ 2024 tape with the New York Jets and whether it looks like he can be successful in Pittsburgh and how.

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly releasing CB Jaire Alexander on Monday and that has Steelers fans thinking the team should sign him. We go over what Alexander will likely be looking for when it comes to a new contract, if he fits with the Steelers, and the likelihood of Pittsburgh ultimately signing him.

Free agent WR Gabe Davis reportedly will visit the New Orleans Saints soon, so Alex and I discuss that bit of news as well. It also looks like free agent RB Nick Chubb will be signing soon with the Houston Texans, so we cover that news.

Was Rodgers really the Steelers’ third quarterback option this offseason behind Justin Fields and Matthew Stafford? We discuss that report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter over the weekend.

Is it possible that the Steelers would pull the plug on Rodgers ahead of the 2025 trade deadline if things aren’t going well in Pittsburgh? Alex and I discuss that topic and if Rodgers could ultimately be traded ahead of the deadline.

This 90-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

