Report: Derek Carr Restructures Deal, Will Remain With Saints

Another QB domino has fallen following the Geno Smith trade to the Las Vegas Raiders.

New Orleans Saints’ QB Derek Carr has reportedly agreed to a restructured contract, converting most of the money owed in 2025 into a signing bonus, ensuring he’ll stick with the New Orleans Saints for the 2025 season.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo tweeted the news moments ago.

This is the ultimate sign the #Saints want Carr as their QB in 2025. No pay cut. No restructure to move money forward. They’re now on the hook for most of the $40m due this season. https://t.co/zdbrZpd1J1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2025

Carr previously signed with the Saints on a four-year contract worth $150 million on March 6, 2023.

Last season, Carr played just 10 games due to a hand injury, going 5-5 in those starts. In those 10 games, Carr threw for 2,145 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 67.7% of his passes. Entering the offseason though after firing of head coach Dennis Allen during the season, Carr’s future with the Saints was in question, putting him in discussions as a potential QB option for the Pittsburgh Steelers if the Saints chose to move on.

But during the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in late February, Saints’ General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the team will keep Carr into 2025.

“I think we feel like we’ve got a guy we can win with,” Loomis said via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Saints had a restructure option built into Carr’s contract, allowing them to convert the money into a signing bonus.

The Saints had the automatic conversion built into Derek Carr's contract—so they could do this on their own. That said, they wouldn't do it if they didn't plan on holding on to him in 2025. Other teams were certainly keeping an eye on the Carr situation over the last few days. https://t.co/Wb0UgOnrxd — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 8, 2025

In 27 games with the Saints, Carr is 14-13 as the starter, completing 68.2% of his passes for 6,023 yards, 40 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions. After getting injured last season, the Saints never won a game without Carr, leading to Allen’s dismissal. Now, the Saints will run it back with Carr under first-year head coach Kellen Moore, who is coming off of Super Bowl title as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles.