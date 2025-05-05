Kozora: My Favorite Trait Of Each Steelers Draft Pick

We’ve covered all seven of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 draft picks thoroughly and examined them from every angle. Today, I wanted to pick out one specific trait that stood out most on their tape, the best and most promising element of their game.

DL Derrick Harmon: Two-Gapping

There’s a lot to like with Harmon and his well-rounded game is impressive. In my view, he can become a great run defender and very good pass rusher. But Harmon “feels” like a Steeler because of his ability to hold the point of attack, stack, and shed. The old-school run defense that’s hard to find these days.

Shortly after he was drafted, I posted a cut-up of examples. Some of these are one-gapping but you’ll see examples of him holding the point of attack and occupying two gaps, too.

Cut-up of Derrick Harmon's (No. 55) run defense. Ability to two-gap, hold point of attack, spill runners wide. A strong dude who doesn't *just* play the run. Pittsburgh needs guys like this to keep Wilson/Queen clean to run and hit. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/lv0w8iXjfa — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2025

Pittsburgh’s modern defense blends one and two-gapping but they still need guys who can hold up blockers and keep linebackers clean. Especially when Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson aren’t the best at beating blocks and instead of quality athletes who can run and hit.

RB Kaleb Johnson: Ability To Play Small

Johnson is interesting as a big back capable of playing a lot smaller. That is vaguer than others on this list but his footwork to change directions in tight spaces, get skinny through the hole, and show open-field juice once he gains a runway and gets downhill is impressive. There’s still moderate power to his game but his quick feet to change directions at the line of scrimmage sticks out.

Check out these perimeter runs in his 200-yard day against Minnesota. The feet, the burst, the escapability.

EDGE Jack Sawyer: Strength In Rush Plan

Sawyer’s ceiling is limited by a lack of bend and high-end athleticism. But Sawyer understands the type of rusher he is and how he wins. No-nonsense and power, he’s strong with a forceful punch that can push tackles backward. Rarely does Sawyer can run up the arc and well past the quarterback. He rushes with a plan and wins with power and technique.

Watch the power against the Iowa right tackle here.

DL Yahya Black: Space Eating

While I’ve been lower on the Black selection than others, there’s still positive traits to his game. When his run defense is good, it’s good. Black can space eat and take on blockers one-on-one, holding the point of attack and getting off blocks. He’s also a sound tackler and finisher (something first-rounder Derrick Harmon is not).

Just one example of Black eating space against current-teammate Will Howard (and I understand I picked a clip where Black falls off the runner – it’s not indicative of his overall play).

Black is 6’5, 330 pounds with 35-inch arms. Those guys don’t grow on trees.

QB Will Howard: Throws A Catchable Ball

I’ve praised Howard and the Steelers’ selection as much as anyone. There’s a lot to like but the best way to sum up his top traits is – he throws a catchable ball. There’s touch, accuracy, and plus placement. It makes him an effective downfield passer and he’s able to work over underneath defenders in zone coverage.

Howard lacks a massive arm but his receivers don’t have to work hard to haul in their targets. Sounds simple but a lot of quarterbacks struggle here. Not Howard.

Will Howard throws a pretty deep ball. Lots of talent at Ohio State but these passes were in the bucket. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZsyaD38Zsr — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 26, 2025

ILB Carson Bruener: Block Shedding

Bruener will cut his teeth on special teams and he’s accomplished and experienced there. But as an inside linebacker, his ability to work off blocks in the run game is impressive. He stays clean and rarely gets engulfed and pushed around. It’s an aspect even starters Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson struggle and Bruener looks advanced here, at least at the college level.

CB Donte Kent: Speed/Tackling

Cheating a bit with Kent, combining two traits. Kent is fast and ran a 4.38 at his Central Michigan Pro Day. He’s also a reliable and productive tackler. As Dave Bryan pointed out, it’s hard to find any drafted corner recording more than his 263 career tackles. Even knowing he played five seasons (and he only played six games in 2020), that’s still impressive.

In fact, I charted out the FBS tackles for every cornerback drafted this year. Guess who was No. 1?

Most Career Tackles By FBS CB (Min. 100)

Donte Kent – 263

Jahdae Barron – 226

Nohl Williams – 203

Jaylin Smith – 182

Upton Stout – 166

Trikweze Bridges – 163

Justin Walley – 155

Robert Longerbeam – 154

Denzel Burke – 143

Mac McWilliams – 133

Trey Amos – 121

Caleb Ransaw – 115

Dorian Strong – 112

Bilhal Kone – 112

Jacob Parrish – 108

Quincy Riley – 109

Korie Black – 100

The combination of his speed and tackling chops will serve him well on special teams, his clear path to making the 53.