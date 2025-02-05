Watch: What Impresses Me About Ohio State QB Will Howard

Bringing you guys another video. Today, we’re turning on the tape for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who is fighting to become the third quarterback off the board in what’s considered a below-average draft class.

We’ve written a full scouting report on Howard but I wanted to talk through the tape and go through additional examples highlighting his best traits and why his game could translate to the NFL.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

