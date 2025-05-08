Is Steelers’ Wide Receiver Corps After Pickens Trade Worse Than Last Season?

Is the Steelers’ wide receiver corps without George Pickens now worse than last season?

Are people overreacting, or did the Steelers’ trade of George Pickens completely set the offense back by a significant degree? Obviously, they have less talent without one of their most talented players, but are they behind where they were last year? I think that’s, at the very least, worthy of debate.

After all, the Steelers “replaced” George Pickens long before they traded him, having acquired DK Metcalf. Pickens might have a few more highlight-reel-type catches, but Metcalf has produced more over the course of his career. The whole idea seems to rest on the premise that Pickens is better than Metcalf—but is he? I don’t think that’s what their respective careers up to this point tell us.

Outside of the swap of Pickens for Metcalf, the Steelers’ wide receiver corps isn’t stunningly different from last season. They swapped out Van Jefferson for Robert Woods, who should have a smaller role. The hope is that second-year third-round pick Roman Wilson will be at least a top-three receiver this year. And there’s no reason to think Calvin Austin III would take a step back this year.

If anything, the Steelers’ wide receiver corps should be better this year if Pickens for Metcalf is a lateral move. Internal growth from Wilson and Austin shouldn’t be dismissed, especially the former, who barely saw the field as a rookie. And it’s not like they got much of anything out of Jefferson, who how could Woods be a step back?

The Steelers might feature a passing offense that is less dependent on the wide receivers, as well. Historically, Arthur Smith’s offenses tend to spread the ball around, other than one central focus. Metcalf can be that focus, with the remaining targets distributed amongst the rest. That rest includes TEs Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington and RBs Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, and Kaleb Johnson.

The reality is this would be tough to judge anyway, because so much else is changing. Between the Steelers and Cowboys and George Pickens and DK Metcalf, we’re talking a shift between four quarterbacks. If Pickens has more success with Dak Prescott this year, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have with Aaron Rodgers. If Metcalf has more success with Rodgers, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have with Sam Darnold. There are so many moving pieces that any fair comparison between this and last season would be very difficult.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While it looks like they are keeping George Pickens, they have other decisions to make. The 2025 NFL Draft class is now behind us, so most of the roster construction is complete.

But we still have a long offseason ahead for Steelers football, or football in shorts. Certain will-he-or-won’t-he situations remain in play, which we continue to monitor. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.