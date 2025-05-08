George Pickens Confirms He Didn’t Ask Steelers For Trade

Following the trade for DK Metcalf and subsequent large-money contract extension the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him while George Pickens was about to enter the final year of his rookie contract, it’s fair to wonder if he had a hand in his exit from the team. According to Pickens in his introductory press conference Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys, he never requested a trade.

“I asked Cowboys WR George Pickens if he ever requested a trade from Pittsburgh. He said he didn’t,” DLLS Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on X.

I asked #Cowboys WR George Pickens if he ever requested a trade from Pittsburgh. He said he didn't. "Super proud and glad to be here." He reiterated often that he's excited to be in Dallas and to "help build a winning culture." — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) May 8, 2025

Pickens has no long-term financial security as one of the top young receivers in the league, so it wouldn’t have been overly surprising if he did request a trade.

That he said he didn’t isn’t surprising given recent reporting by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who stated that Pickens felt a sense of loyalty to Mike Tomlin and liked being with the Steelers. Despite potentially mulling a trade request at some point this offseason, Fowler stated that he never made one. Now Pickens has confirmed that.

There is also a report from Clarence Hill Jr., which indicates Pickens isn’t looking for an extension this offseason, and he said similar in this press conference.

“I’m not thinking about contract talk,” Pickens said via Patrick Walker on X. “I’m worried about coming here and trying to help build a winning culture.”

"I'm not thinking about contract talk. I'm worried about coming here and trying to help build a winning culture." – George Pickens on joining the #Cowboys via trade — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) May 8, 2025

That means he probably wouldn’t have pushed for a new contract in Pittsburgh and was at peace heading into the final year of his rookie deal with a chance to increase his future value with a big season.

While Pickens was on pace for a top-10 NFL finish in receiving yards last year, a late-season injury late depressed his overall stats. After posting his first season with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2023, Pickens had 900 yards last season with just three touchdowns, the fewest of his career. He ended up finishing 32nd in receiving yards and tied for 81st in TDs.

With Ja’Marr Chase recently resetting the WR market at over $40 million per season, Pickens has a better chance at cashing in with a more stable quarterback situation with the Cowboys. He didn’t force this trade, but it certainly gives him the best chance at making generational money next offseason.