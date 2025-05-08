Depot After Dark: Crosby Compliments Heyward, Burrow At Met Gala, Baldinger On Pickens

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 7.

CROSBY COMPLIMENTS HEYWARD

Cam Heyward is one of the most accomplished defensive tackles in the NFL. Last year, at 35 years old, Heyward put up another phenomenal season. He was named a First-team All-Pro, still outrunning Father Time. However, for as good as he is on the field, Heyward might be a better person off it. Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby seems to have a lot of respect for Heyward.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Crosby and his teammate, defensive tackle Adam Butler, were naming defensive tackles associated with certain words. When leadership came up, Crosby named Heyward. Butler and everyone else in the room agreed with that choice. That speaks to Heyward’s reputation around the league.

BURROW AT MET GALA

The Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing 2024 season, but Joe Burrow was incredible. Although the Bengals didn’t make the playoffs, Burrow still fought to be in the MVP conversation. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and incredibly popular, even outside of the sports world.

This year, Burrow even attended the Met Gala, a prestigious fashion event. Many of the biggest celebrities in the world attend the Met Gala, showing just how far Burrow’s reach extends. It’s not where you’d normally expect to find an NFL quarterback, but Burrow is different.

BALDINGER ON PICKENS

The Steelers made a surprising move by trading George Pickens. While Pickens has attitude problems, he’s one of the most talented players in the league, especially for his age. In his short career, Pickens has made several spectacular catches. Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger recently broke down one of Pickens’ best catches from last year.

On his Twitter, Baldinger looked at Pickens’ touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders and explained why that showed how special Pickens can be, and what the Dallas Cowboys are getting. With Dak Prescott throwing him the ball, Pickens might be in line for one of his best seasons yet.