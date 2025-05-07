Acho: Aaron Rodgers Signing With The Steelers Is Now ‘Foolish’ and ‘Idiotic’ Without George Pickens

For Aaron Rodgers, and any free agent quarterback for that matter, the Steelers would have had a solid pitch to make with both DK Metcalf and George Pickens playing wide receiver.

Now, one of those weapons is gone. Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys Wednesday morning, leaving the offense with a hole at the receiver position for the second season in a row. FOX Sports’ Emmanuel Acho thinks Aaron Rodgers’ chances of succeeding with Pittsburgh in 2025, assuming he signs with the Steelers, have now gone out the window.

“It would be idiotic, ignorant, and it would be arrogant for Aaron Rodgers to think you can go to Pittsburgh and make any noise whatsoever,” Acho said Wednesday on FS1’s The Facility. “Think about it, the Steelers’ offense is the worst in the division.”

It’s worth mentioning that Rodgers may have known this trade was in the works all along. Shortly after the trade, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo said that moving Pickens didn’t have anything to do with Rodgers.

Still, this remains a puzzling decision.

The reasons for trading Pickens make some sense. The maturity issues are apparent. Also, the Steelers already gave DK Metcalf a massive contract extension shortly after trading for him. With Pickens heading into the final year of his rookie deal, the writing felt like it was on all the wall in regard to his eventual departure.

Now, though? The timing doesn’t make a ton of sense, considering the draft is in the rearview mirror. Dianna Russini reported that the Cowboys upped their offer after the draft. That may have enticed Pittsburgh to pull the trigger now. Even with that in mind, though, why not take a receiver in the draft, if there is a chance you’re going to trade Pickens?

The Steelers still have weapons. Metcalf is extremely talented, and Pittsburgh will count on another year of growth from Calvin Austin III. We still haven’t had a chance to see what Roman Wilson brings to the table, either.

However, the Steelers are now in an eerily similar predicament as last year with only one proven wide receiver on the team. With aging veterans on the defensive side of the ball, that 1-2 punch with Metcalf and Pickens would have made the offense much more dangerous. Especially if Rodgers doesn’t sign, and Pittsburgh has to move forward with Mason Rudolph.

If the Steelers don’t land Rodgers now, what happens? They’ll have to start Rudolph. He’s yet to establish himself as a full-time starter at the age of 29. In that case, trading one of his best weapons surely doesn’t feel like a strong move.

Gearing up for the 2026 NFL Draft does make sense. However, the Steelers’ window to truly contend is open right now. Trading Pickens feels counterproductive toward ending their long playoff victory drought.