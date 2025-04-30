‘They Have A Plan’: Dulac Believes Steelers Remain All-In On Drafting Quarterback In 2026

At the beginning of the offseason, team president Art Rooney II said the Steelers would be looking for a long-term solution at quarterback in the draft either this year or next. They waited until the sixth round to draft one in 2025, so it’s reasonable to assume they will be angling to draft a first-round quarterback next year with a much more intriguing potential class of draft-eligible QBs.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac has stated his belief that the Steelers are “all-in” on a quarterback next year and discussed the matter further today in during of his Steelers fan chats.

“They have a plan and yes, they will have to make a package and trade up in the first round,” Dulac wrote. “That’s where someone like George Pickens comes into play. Or, who knows, maybe some[one] else who is very marketable.”

Before anyone runs with that last comment, he shot down the idea of trading T.J. Watt in this chat several times. But there is nothing preventing the Steelers from trading players either at the trade deadline or prior to the 2026 NFL Draft, though it’s impossible to predict who that might be at this point with the 2025 season still four months away.

As for Pickens, the Steelers reportedly fielded (and made) calls about a potential trade involving him during the draft last week, but did not end up making any deals. I would argue his trade value would have been at its highest point during the draft last week, but Dulac thinks there could be more value to squeeze out at the trade deadline.

“No, it will probably only be enhanced,” Dulac wrote of Pickens’ trade value if the Steelers wait until the deadline. “Especially when a playoff-type team has injuries at WR.”

The vast majority of trade deadline deals involved Day 3 picks in return for players. CB Marshon Lattimore fetched a third-, fourth- and sixth-round pick last November, but that also came with a contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Amari Cooper was worth a third- and seventh-round pick to the Browns with a sixth-round pick going back the other way. He is now a free agent, so the Bills are a good example of a team that parted with decent value as they desperately needed a receiver for their playoff push.

Finally, Davante Adams was traded for a conditional third-round pick last season that could have turned into to a second-round pick. It ended up remaining a third. But that was also heavily influenced by the Jets desperately trying to salvage last season and potentially even appeasing his former teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Christian McCaffrey returned a much better haul in 2022 when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers received a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick. But that was for the best dual-threat running back in the league at the time.

Pickens would have to be having an extremely strong season by the time the 2025 trade deadline rolls around to give anything more than a third-round pick in my view, but all it takes it one desperate team to change that.

The Steelers are currently projected to get four compensatory draft picks for their losses in free agency this year. That will help for a potential trade-up into the top 10 or 15 picks, but maybe we will see them add more draft capital either at the trade deadline or in the months leading up to the draft next offseason.

For a list of notable college quarterbacks to keep an eye on this upcoming season, check out Jonathan Heitritter’s report below.