Brian Batko ‘Wouldn’t Bet On’ Steelers Acquiring Another Receiver

While TE Jonnu Smith can wear many different hats on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, many were confused with the Steelers bringing in another tight end before a receiver. With Pat Freiermuth already in the building and no proven second-option at receiver, those concerns make some sense. Regardless, Steelers’ insider Brian Batko isn’t expecting the team to make any more additions to the receiver room.

“I wouldn’t bet on it,” Batko said of the chances of adding a receiver on the North Shore Drive podcast on Thursday. “I think there’s something to be said for, maybe with [Aaron] Rodgers at the helm, you don’t necessarily need this defined, one-two-three wide receiver hierarchy. I mean, what is his reputation? He doesn’t care who the ball is going to…I think that’s less of a concern. So again, I wouldn’t bet on another big-time receiver coming in here.”

If this offseason has taught us anything, it’s that you’ve got to expect the unexpected with Omar Khan. That said, Batko does make a valid point. While Smith is a tight end, that’s not going to be his only role in the offense. And while many question the idea of him and Pat Freiermuth fitting together, the reality is that each brings a different skill set to the position.

For example, in 2024, Pat Freiermuth averaged 5.8 yards before catch per reception (YBC/R). Smith, on the other hand, averaged just 4.3. However, Freiermuth averaged 4.3 yards after catch per reception (YAC/R), less than Smith who averaged 5.8. Additionally, Freiermuth’s average depth when targeted (ADOT) was 6.1 yards down the field, and Smith’s was just 4.9.

So what does that mean? Essentially, Smith was used in Miami far more often in the short passing game, often on screen plays. His agility and speed offers more after the catch than Freiermuth, who saw targets further down the field, and did less with the ball in his hands after making the catch. Having two tight ends who serve different roles takes away some of the need for a WR2, or at least that’s what the Steelers might be hoping.

Additionally, some of the biggest stories out of OTAs and minicamp revolve around Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. Each are heading into a season with a lot of potential. Both are smaller, quick receivers. They run routes well, and have use in the short game, too. For Rodgers, that may be a great balance. Turning 42 later this year, behind an offensive line with a lot to prove, he won’t want to be holding the ball for a long time on a consistent basis.

Training camp will give a lot of clarity here. If the Steelers add a receiver then, it’s because they weren’t as happy with one of these options. For now, there is reason to believe Batko’s point. Smith is going to play a versatile role in the offense. And both Austin and Wilson have a lot to prove this year. Already growing chemistry with Rodgers, the Steelers might not need another receiver after all.