Heitritter: Top 2026 NFL Draft QBs Steelers Should Watch

The 2025 NFL Draft just concluded, and the Pittsburgh Steelers passed on making an early-round selection at the quarterback position, opting to strengthen other areas of their roster. They selected Ohio State QB Will Howard in the sixth round, but that selection won’t prevent them from looking for the quarterback of the future in the 2026 draft class, barring a Brock Purdy-like breakout from Howard as a late Day 3 selection.

The reality is that Pittsburgh’s current quarterback situation is extremely concerning going into the 2025 season and beyond. Mason Rudolph is a capable backup, but has shown that he’s not someone to consider a long-term starter. The jury is still out on Howard, while Skylar Thompson has started just three games in his NFL career, throwing for one touchdown and three interceptions in those showings. The hope is that Pittsburgh still manages to sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but at 41 years old, he’s a one-year band-aid.

Pittsburgh needs to figure out its franchise quarterback situation if it wants to consistently compete with Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills, and Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC. It may be way too early for some, but here is a quick guide to the top signal callers in this upcoming draft class that Pittsburgh should be scouting hard this fall.

ARCH MANNING, QB, TEXAS

Before Arch Manning even stepped foot on the Texas campus, many foresaw the 6-4, 225-pound passer playing on Sundays. He is the oldest son of Cooper Manning, himself the eldest son of Archie Manning, and nephew to all-time greats Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Arch Manning was rated the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school and committed to the Texas Longhorns, starting his career behind former Longhorns and current Miami Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers.

Manning sat on the bench for his true freshman season in 2023, but got some playing time this past season as Ewers dealt with an injury. He looked phenomenal in his two starts (10 total games played in 2024), completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 108 yards and four scores on the ground.

Manning has the size, arm, and mobility you desire in a franchise quarterback, and it will be his show to run in Austin this season. Should he deliver on the brief showing he gave us in 2024, we can expect to hear his name called early atop the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh next spring.

That is, assuming he declares, which is no sure thing. Many believe Manning won’t immediately jump to the NFL at his first chance.

DREW ALLAR, QB, PENN STATE

Drew Allar led Penn State to the College Football Playoff this past season, helping round out a dynamic Nittany Lions offensive attack that could win on the ground and through the air. The 6-5, 243-pound Ohio native just completed his junior season and has taken a notable step forward every year since seeing time as a freshman in 2022, having thrown for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes.

Allar has the size and arm teams love at the quarterback position, but also possesses the necessary mobility for that size, rushing for 564 yards and 11 touchdowns in his college career. He needs to hone his accuracy and decision-making, but the tools and traits are there for Allar to be a highly sought-after passer in this upcoming draft class.

GARRETT NUSSMEIER, QB, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier has been with the LSU Tigers since 2021, when he committed to the team as a former four-star recruit. After three seasons of seeing action in a backup role for the Tigers, Nussmeier became the full-time starter in 2024, putting up respectable numbers while throwing for 4,043 yards and 29 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while also completing 64.2 percent of his passes.

Nussmeier is a smaller prospect, standing 6-2, 200 pounds with more average arm strength, but he possesses the pocket presence, poise, and accuracy to make tough throws in tight windows. His 2025 performance will be crucial, as he has a chance to take his game to another level in his second season as the full-time starter. Or, he could provide similar play on tape and become a mid-to-late round option.

LANORRIS SELLERS, QB SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers burst onto the scene halfway through the 2024 campaign, starting the season with very modest production through the first half of the team’s schedule. However, the 6-5, 242-pound redshirt freshman turned it on down the stretch, winning six games in a row in the SEC conference while going for back-to-back 300-plus yard games against Missouri and Wofford.

Sellers is young and inexperienced, but the physical tools that he brings to the table are enticing. He is every bit of 242 pounds and has shown extensively on tape that he can evade pressure or work through would-be sack attempts to keep the play alive, a similar trait many Steelers fans got to see out of Ben Roethlisberger for nearly two decades.

Sellers is effective as a runner on the ground, having rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns last season, including a long of 75 yards against LSU. With a strong arm to boot, Sellers has a sky-high ceiling, and many are looking to see how he can take a step forward in his second season as a starter in 2025.

CADE KLUBNIK, QB, CLEMSON

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik decided to go back to school after being draft-eligible this past season, a wise decision for the 6-2, 210-pound junior looking to boost his draft stock. Klubnik had a strong 2024 season for the Tigers, his second as the full-time starter. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also showed his ability to create on the ground with his legs, adding another 463 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Klubnik has shown growth as a passer, with better decision-making and processing in the pocket, leading to his notable jump in production from 2023 to 2024. He is also a quality leader in the locker room and will ace the interviews from a hearts-and-smarts perspective. He will need to prove he can do it again in 2025 to show that this past season was no fluke, proving to scouts that he can indeed be a starting-caliber NFL quarterback.

CARSON BECK, QB, MIAMI (FL)

The projected No. 1 overall pick at this same point last year for the 2025 NFL Draft, former Georgia and current Miami (FL) QB Carson Beck, experienced a lot of adversity during the 2024 season. After looking like a first-round lock during the 2023 season, Beck still managed to produce respectable numbers in 2024 (3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 64.7-percent completion rate). Still, his play on the field looked less crisp, lacking confidence and execution, as the Bulldogs’ offense struggled to get things going through the air consistently throughout the season. He also suffered a UCL injury in the SEC Championship game that needed surgery, causing him to miss the College Football Playoff, and he has since transferred to Miami.

While Beck’s draft stock has taken a nose dive from where it was last year at this time, he’s in a good spot to get right transferring to the Hurricanes who has had Cam Ward transfer there and enjoy success in his lone season after previously being at Washington State, ending up at the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That same story may be wishful thinking for Beck. Still, he has produced at a high level before with the arm talent and size (6-4, 220 pounds) you want at the position, so perhaps the change of scenery and a more pass-happy scheme could help him return to being considered a viable future starter in the league.