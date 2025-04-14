The Terrible Podcast — Talking Carr News Impact, Harmon Versus Grant, Steelers’ RB Study, Broderick Jones & More

Season 15, Episode 119 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the recent injury news concerning New Orleans Saints Derek Carr and the impact that might have on quarterbacks being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

We also discuss the likelihood of free agent QB Aaron Rodgers maybe being an option for the Saints.

If the Steelers select a defensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, could that player wind up being either Derrick Harmon out of Oregon or Kenneth Grant out of Michigan? What if both players are still on the draft board and the Steelers have to decide between the two? Which one is the best fit for the Steelers and why? Alex and I attempt to answer those questions.

Alex released another positional draft study over the weekend and this one revolves around running backs. We go over the box checkers from that position group and much more as a result of his study.

2025 sets up to be a huge deciding season for Steelers OT Broderick Jones. We discuss what a big 2025 year it is for Jones and some of the areas he must improve him based on his first two seasons with the Steelers. We also discuss how it’s hard to be bullish on the Steelers 2025 offensive line until we see more out of the unit.

Alex recently wrote about members of the 2025 draft class that have NFL bloodlines, so we go over that list of players during this show as well.

This 103-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. As usual, we end this episode by answering a few email questions we have received from listeners of the show.

