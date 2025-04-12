Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Running Backs (2025)

Moving ahead with our 2025 edition of “what the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” with the running backs. It’s been a few years since we’ve examined the position in such a study, knowing the team wouldn’t – and haven’t – drafted a running back the last two years.
That’ll change this year and makes the study worth checking out. As always, we’re studying past Steelers’ draft trends in the Mike Tomlin era to determine physical and athletic thresholds at the position. From there, we’ll see which 2025 prospects fit best.
The draft history is below, followed by our criteria and the prospects.
2021: Najee Harris
Height: 6013
Weight: 232
Hand Size: 10 1/4″
40 Time: N/A
Bench: N/A
Vert: N/A
Broad: N/A
2020: ANTHONY MCFARLAND
Height: 5081
Weight: 208
Hand Size: 8 7/8″
40 Time: 4.44
Bench: N/A
Vert: 29.5″
Broad: 9’8″
2019: BENNY SNELL
Height: 5103
Weight: 224
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
40 Time: 4.66
Bench: 16
Vert: 29.5″
Broad: 9’11”
2018: JAYLEN SAMUELS
Height: 5114
Weight: 225
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
40 Time: 4.54
Bench: 18
Vert: 34.5″
Broad: 10’1″
2017: JAMES CONNER
Height: 6012
Weight: 233
Hand Size: 9 7/8″
40 Time: 4.65
Bench: 20
Vert: 29″
Broad: 9’5″
2013: LE’VEON BELL
Height: 6013
Weight: 230
40 Time: 4.60
Hand Size: 9 5/8″
Bench: 24
Vert: 31.5″
Broad: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.24
Three-Cone: 6.75
2011: BARON BATCH
Height: 5095
Weight: 207
40 Time: N/A
Bench: 24
Vert: 39″
Broad: 10’6″
2010: JONATHAN DWYER
Height: 5112
Weight: 229
40 Time: 4.68
Hand Size: 8 5/8″
Bench: 15
Vert: 33″
Broad: 8’11″
Short Shuttle: 4.67
Three-Cone: 7.56
2008: RASHARD MENDENHALL
Height: 5101
Weight: 225
40 Time: 4.45
Bench: 26
Vert: 33.5″
Broad: 9’9″
No changes to the criteria since the team hasn’t drafted. It remains:
Height: 5’10″+ (7 of 9 drafted)
Weight: 220+ (7 of 8)
Hand Size: 8 1/2″ (6 of 7)
40 Time: Sub-4.70 (7 of 8)
Bench: 15 (7 of 7)
Vert: 29+ (8 of 8)
Broad: 9’5″+ (7 of 8)
Only two Combine-invite running backs checked every box.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand Size
|40 Time
|Bench
|Vert
|Broad
|Omarion Hampton/UNC
|5116
|221
|9 3/8
|4.46
|18
|38
|10’10″
|Quinshon Judkins/Ohio St
|5115
|221
|9 1/4
|4.48
|24
|38.5
|11’0″
Disclaimer at the top. This criteria might not be as reliable as other positions. Pittsburgh could expand their horizons after drafting big workhorse backs for Tomlin’s tenure. It would not be a shock if whoever the team drafts this year has a much different profile than past selections.
Still, Hampton and Judkins are on the Steelers’ radar. Hampton came in for a visit while Pittsburgh was well-represented at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day.
Several backs missed in just one category.
One Box Away
Tahj Brooks/Texas Tech: Height (5092)
Ollie Gordon/Oklahoma State: Bench (12)
JaQuinden Jackson/Arkansas: 40 (4.76)
Woody Marks/UCS: Weight (207)
Damien Martinez/Miami (FL): Bench (DNP)
Rocket Sanders/South Carolina: Weight (217)
I did use Pro Day weights for the running backs instead of just their Combine weigh-ins. Dane Brugler’s draft guide offered that information and got Brooks and Martinez to be one box away, though no back checked all boxes because of their Pro Day weigh-in.
Of the list, Gordon was brought in for a pre-draft visit and had a great 2023 before a down 2024. Brooks has Le’Veon Bell-like patience. Pittsburgh has shown moderate interest in Jackson but misses the low bar set for his 40 time. Marks is underrated, while Martinez fits the old-school mold of what the Steelers look for in the position. We’ll see if that changes post-draft.