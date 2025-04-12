Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Running Backs (2025)

Moving ahead with our 2025 edition of “what the Pittsburgh Steelers look for” with the running backs. It’s been a few years since we’ve examined the position in such a study, knowing the team wouldn’t – and haven’t – drafted a running back the last two years.

That’ll change this year and makes the study worth checking out. As always, we’re studying past Steelers’ draft trends in the Mike Tomlin era to determine physical and athletic thresholds at the position. From there, we’ll see which 2025 prospects fit best.

The draft history is below, followed by our criteria and the prospects.

2021: Najee Harris

Height: 6013

Weight: 232

Hand Size: 10 1/4″

40 Time: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vert: N/A

Broad: N/A

2020: ANTHONY MCFARLAND

Height: 5081

Weight: 208

Hand Size: 8 7/8″

40 Time: 4.44

Bench: N/A

Vert: 29.5″

Broad: 9’8″

2019: BENNY SNELL

Height: 5103

Weight: 224

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

40 Time: 4.66

Bench: 16

Vert: 29.5″

Broad: 9’11”

2018: JAYLEN SAMUELS

Height: 5114

Weight: 225

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

40 Time: 4.54

Bench: 18

Vert: 34.5″

Broad: 10’1″

2017: JAMES CONNER

Height: 6012

Weight: 233

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

40 Time: 4.65

Bench: 20

Vert: 29″

Broad: 9’5″

2013: LE’VEON BELL

Height: 6013

Weight: 230

40 Time: 4.60

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

Bench: 24

Vert: 31.5″

Broad: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.24

Three-Cone: 6.75

2011: BARON BATCH

Height: 5095

Weight: 207

40 Time: N/A

Bench: 24

Vert: 39″

Broad: 10’6″

2010: JONATHAN DWYER

Height: 5112

Weight: 229

40 Time: 4.68

Hand Size: 8 5/8″

Bench: 15

Vert: 33″

Broad: 8’11″

Short Shuttle: 4.67

Three-Cone: 7.56

2008: RASHARD MENDENHALL

Height: 5101

Weight: 225

40 Time: 4.45

Bench: 26

Vert: 33.5″

Broad: 9’9″

No changes to the criteria since the team hasn’t drafted. It remains:

Height: 5’10″+ (7 of 9 drafted)

Weight: 220+ (7 of 8)

Hand Size: 8 1/2″ (6 of 7)

40 Time: Sub-4.70 (7 of 8)

Bench: 15 (7 of 7)

Vert: 29+ (8 of 8)

Broad: 9’5″+ (7 of 8)

Only two Combine-invite running backs checked every box.

Name/School Height Weight Hand Size 40 Time Bench Vert Broad Omarion Hampton/UNC 5116 221 9 3/8 4.46 18 38 10’10″ Quinshon Judkins/Ohio St 5115 221 9 1/4 4.48 24 38.5 11’0″

Disclaimer at the top. This criteria might not be as reliable as other positions. Pittsburgh could expand their horizons after drafting big workhorse backs for Tomlin’s tenure. It would not be a shock if whoever the team drafts this year has a much different profile than past selections.

Still, Hampton and Judkins are on the Steelers’ radar. Hampton came in for a visit while Pittsburgh was well-represented at the Buckeyes’ Pro Day.

Several backs missed in just one category.

One Box Away

Tahj Brooks/Texas Tech: Height (5092)

Ollie Gordon/Oklahoma State: Bench (12)

JaQuinden Jackson/Arkansas: 40 (4.76)

Woody Marks/UCS: Weight (207)

Damien Martinez/Miami (FL): Bench (DNP)

Rocket Sanders/South Carolina: Weight (217)

I did use Pro Day weights for the running backs instead of just their Combine weigh-ins. Dane Brugler’s draft guide offered that information and got Brooks and Martinez to be one box away, though no back checked all boxes because of their Pro Day weigh-in.

Of the list, Gordon was brought in for a pre-draft visit and had a great 2023 before a down 2024. Brooks has Le’Veon Bell-like patience. Pittsburgh has shown moderate interest in Jackson but misses the low bar set for his 40 time. Marks is underrated, while Martinez fits the old-school mold of what the Steelers look for in the position. We’ll see if that changes post-draft.

