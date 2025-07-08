Back To The Future: Ryan Clark Wants Pittsburgh To Draft ‘Steelers,’ Not For ‘Need’

When they’ve enjoyed sustained success, the Pittsburgh Steelers have built their team through the draft. They were able to find future stalwarts seemingly every April, building a contender without having to search outside the organization much. This offseason is a great example as to how that philosophy has changed. According to former Steeler Ryan Clark, that’s a problem.

On the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, Clark spoke about the differences between the way Howie Roseman runs the Philadelphia Eagles and the way the Steelers are led by Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan.

“[Roseman] finds this era’s Eagles guys,” Clark said Tuesday. “When you pick a dude, you can go, ‘That dude’s an Eagle.’ Pittsburgh went away from that, to me, for a little bit. Especially towards the end of Ben [Roethlisberger]’s career, they were trying to capitalize on that. And it was, ‘Let’s go draft for need, this player can fit here’. Whereas, in one year, after James Harrison has a Pro Bowl year, we go draft Lawrence Timmons and LaMarr Woodley, who both played the same position. But they were Steelers. And I think that’s what Howie Roseman and the Eagles have done a little bit better than the Steelers have.”

Ryan Clark references Pittsburgh drafting Lawrence Timmons and LaMarr Woodley in the first and second rounds back in 2007, despite already having James Harrison on the roster. Pittsburgh found a way to use both effectively, despite having a stockpile at that position.

However, these Steelers clearly aren’t the Steelers of old. And Clark isn’t wrong to say their mentality has changed. Take this year’s draft as a prime example. After having their run defense, particularly on the interior, exposed during the second half of the 2024 season, the Steelers invested in that position multiple times in the draft. They took Derrick Harmon in the first round and added another run stuffer in Yahya Black in the fifth.

Looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s a good chance the Steelers follow a similar formula. Unless something drastic happens, they will be searching for their quarterback of the future next April, which will be their biggest need by a wide margin. If they don’t like what they see from the safety and receiver positions, two spots with a lack of depth, those areas may be targeted early as well.

That said, Ryan Clark may be ignoring one thing. The Steelers drafted Jack Sawyer in the fourth round this year. He was a surprising pick due to the depth Pittsburgh already has on the edge. However, the Steelers felt he was too good to pass up at that spot. That’s an example of Pittsburgh drafting a true “Steeler” over a “need.”

These sure aren’t the Steelers Ryan Clark is used to. For what it’s worth, there does seem to be a plan in place from Omar Khan and company. Over the next few years, we’ll see if drafting for need is truly paying off or not.