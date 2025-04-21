Stephen A. Smith Pans Mason Rudolph: ‘Couldn’t Play Ahead Of Mr. Mayonnaise’

On “headlines you didn’t think you’d read” this Monday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith shows little faith in Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph being able to lead the team to anything more than a disappointing finish. Panning the Steelers’ current quarterback situation, Smith doesn’t believe Rudolph has the goods.

“There’s two things he’s known for,” Smith said of Rudolph on Monday’s First Take. “Number one, having nearly got knocked upside his head with his own helmet by Myles Garrett. That’s number one. And number two, he was in Tennessee and couldn’t play ahead of Mr. Mayonnaise himself Will Levis. That’s it.”

There’s no word on Rudolph’s ability to topple Mr. Peanut in a quarterback battle.

For those less terminally online than us, the “mayo” reference comes from Will Levis’ apparent penchant for putting the condiment in his coffee. After going viral for it, he later clarified he doesn’t actually do it on a regular basis.

Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season after he swung Rudolph’s own helmet at his head at the end of a Week 11 matchup, an incident well-documented at the time as one of the most vicious attacks on a football field in recent memory.

After toiling as a deep reserve in Pittsburgh and passed over when the team signed Russell Wilson, Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans for 2024. After beating out Malik Willis for the No. 2 job, he spent part of the year backing up Will Levis but got the chance to start when Levis battled shoulder problems. Despite Levis’ struggles taking care of the football, he ended the season as the team’s starter.

Starting over at quarterback, the Titans are poised to select Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward No. 1 overall this Thursday. Turning down other offers, Mason Rudolph signed a two-year deal to return to the Steelers. Presumably as their No. 2 but the longer the team goes without Aaron Rodgers or any other clear-cut starter, the higher the odds Rudolph has of taking the job. Not that Stephen A. Smith is thrilled about it.

“And I’m supposed to be excited about that if I’m a Pittsburgh Steelers fan?” he said. “Come on y’all. I need some help. We can’t have this. You can’t have DK [Metcalf] and [George] Pickens and [Pat] Freiermuth and an improved offensive line and you giving us Mason Rudolph or [Skylar Thompson].”

Publicly, Pittsburgh has shown confidence in Rudolph. Privately, it’s hard to believe the franchise’s resolve is nearly as strong. While Rudolph is a capable No. 2 quarterback, something even Smith conceded during his rant, he’s not a long-term starter over a full season. Rudolph is doubtful to snap the Steelers’ eight-year playoff win drought, keeping them stuck as a Wild Card contender likely to be bounced in the first round. Smith makes the point more artfully than others, but his premise still stands.