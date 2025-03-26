New Contract Details For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed QB Mason Rudolph to a two-year contract several days ago and we now know more of the specifics related to that deal.

According to Over the Cap, Rudolph’s contract totals out to $7.5 million, including a $3 million signing bonus. His base salaries for 2025 and 2026 are $1.5 million and $3 million, respectively. The signing bonus is the only fully guaranteed portion of the deal.

Rudolph’s cap charges for 2025 and 2026 are $3 million and $4.5 million, respectively. His total cash for 2025 is $4.5 million.

Originally, it was reported that Rudolph’s two-year contract totaled $8 million. We’ll have to see if there is maybe another $500,000 in incentives or per-game roster bonuses, or perhaps a 2026 roster bonus included in his deal. Regardless, his 2025 cap charge is only $3 million and his cash flow for this season is just $4.5 million.

The Steelers selected Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. The Steelers traded their third-round (79th overall) and seventh-round (220th overall) picks to the Seattle Seahawks in order to move up three spots and select Rudolph with the 76th overall pick.

Rudolph played his first four NFL seasons in Pittsburgh with the Steelers on his way to completing 291-of-458 passes for 3,085 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was 8-4-1 in regular-season starts with the Steelers and 0-1 in the lone playoff game he started.

Rudolph played for the Tennessee Titans in 2024, and he started five games for them. He went 1-4 as a starter with the Titans on his way to completing 146-of-228 passes for 1,530 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He played nearly 475 offensive snaps for the Titans in 2024.