Lynn Swann To Announce Steelers’ Third-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a familiar face announcing their third-round draft pick next Friday. Hall of Fame WR Lynn Swann will announce the team’s third-round selection, the NFL announced in a press release today. Every NFL team will have a current or former player announce their Day 2 selections, and with the Steelers not holding a second-round pick due to the DK Metcalf trade, Swann is slated to announce the team’s third-round selection.

A first-round pick by the Steelers in the 1974 NFL Draft out of USC, Swann played nine years for Pittsburgh and was a three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He won four Super Bowls with Pittsburgh and is a member of the team’s Hall of Honor. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Last year, the Steelers had TE Pat Freiermuth announce their second-round draft pick, which wound up being C Zach Frazier. The late Franco Harris also announced Pittsburgh’s draft picks in the past, including the team’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool announced the team’s second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Swann is one of four Hall of Famers who will announce draft picks this year, along with Jerry Kramer, Dave Robinson and Joe Thomas. Kramer and Robinson will represent the Packers and announce their picks on Day 2, while Joe Thomas will announce the Cleveland Browns’ selections on Day 2.

Pittsburgh’s biggest needs heading into the draft are at defensive line, quarterback and running back. It wouldn’t be a surprise if a quarterback or running back was the team’s selection in the third round that Swann is announcing.

In addition to the team legends who are announcing draft picks, five active players will also announce picks for their team. Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold, Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard, Miami Dolphins FB Alec Ingold, New Orleans Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk and Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will announce their team’s draft picks.

It’ll be a cool moment for Lynn Swann and Steelers fan to hear one of the most beloved players in team history announce one of its draft picks and one of the next players who could be the future of the franchise.