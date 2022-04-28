Franco Harris To Announce Steelers’ First Round Pick Tonight

One Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Famer will announce the pick of a hopeful future Hall of Famer. According to Steelers.com, RB Franco Harris will announce the Steelers’ first-round pick tonight.

Harris spoke to Teresa Varley about the honor.

“I am excited about the draft this year and to be able to do this,” Harris told the site. “It really takes me back. It’s special to me this year because this is the 50th anniversary of myself being drafted by the Steelers. How special is that. How lucky was I. It makes it very special. It was an exciting day. It was hard to grasp for myself.”

Harris was the team’s first-round pick, 13th overall, in the 1972 draft. He quickly became an important part of the Steelers’ offense, a unit built around the ground game in pursuit of their first two Super Bowls. Two years after Harris’ draft class, Pittsburgh had one of the best classes in NFL history, selecting Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, and Mike Webster in their first five picks along with adding Donnie Shell as a UDFA. All five men are now in the Hall of Fame.

Pittsburgh will hold the 20th pick tonight which is expected to be announced around 10:45 PM. That is, assuming the team stays there and doesn’t make a draft-night move up for a quarterback like Malik Willis.

Harris said he is proud to usher in the latest Steeler.

“We have one of the best fan bases of any team in the NFL. Steelers Nation is everywhere around the country. We have a legacy. It’s just incredible what has transpired in the last 50 years.”

As we wrote a short time ago, WR Chase Claypool will announce the team’s second round pick tomorrow night with RB Najee Harris announcing the team’s fourth round selection on Saturday. He’ll make that announcement from Mexico City.

The Steelers currently have seven picks in the draft. One in rounds 1-4, none in the fifth, a sixth round pick, and a pair of seventh round selections.