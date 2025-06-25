Depot After Dark: Swann Joins Tech Board, Bettis Golfs With Kelce, Clark Poked Fun At

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 24.

SWANN JOINS TECH BOARD

Lynn Swann is one of the best wide receivers in Steelers history. He helped them win four Super Bowls, being named MVP of one of those games. He and John Stallworth were one of the best receiver duos in the league during their time, with both of them eventually making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, now, he’s on to a different business venture.

News station WPXI shared on Twitter that Swann is joining the Excelitas Technologies board. The technology company moved to the Strip District in Pittsburgh last year. According to the article, they deal in things like life sciences and defense, designing and developing cameras, and sensors. It’s an exciting new development for Swann’s life.

Steelers legend Lynn Swann joining Excelitas Technologies board https://t.co/ejhaUcAukN — WPXI (@WPXI) June 24, 2025

BETTIS GOLFS WITH KELCE

Jerome Bettis was the heart and soul of the Steelers for much of the early 2000s. He helped fuel their Super Bowl victory in 2005, ending his career on a high note. His tough running style helped earn him so many fans, including former Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Recently, Bettis and Kelce had the opportunity to spend some time together. On his Twitter, Bettis shared that he got to golf with Kelce. Bettis is a frequent golfer, even hosting a golf event. It had to be a fun moment for Kelce.

Back-to-back days on the course! Grateful for the chance to tee it up yesterday with @JasonKelce. Great guy, even better time. pic.twitter.com/hbj70d63Fn — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) June 24, 2025

CLARK POKED FUN AT

Ryan Clark wasn’t drafted by the Steelers, but he was a key part of their great defenses during the 2000s. Unfortunately, they had a tough run in the playoffs near the end of their careers. Clark and the Steelers went 12-4 in 2011, only to lose to the Denver Broncos in the first round in shocking fashion. Tim Tebow completed a massive upset in overtime, and it’s a moment that haunts many Steelers fans.

Clark recently had to relive that moment. An ESPN analyst, now, on an episode of Get Up, Clark’s co-hosts brought up that loss to the Broncos. Clark laughs at the joke, which is good to see. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in that game because he has sickle cell. It was the right call for his safety, but it had to be awful for him to have to watch that moment.