Daniel Jeremiah A Fan Of Potential Steelers Target Derrick Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest need ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is at the quarterback spot. They only have two in Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. But the defensive tackle spot isn’t too far behind. And the Steelers brought in Oregon DT Derrick Harmon for a pre-draft visit earlier in April. Could they turn in their card at 21st overall for the big tackle?

You can certainly chalk up analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a Harmon supporter. He hosted his annual pre-draft conference call on Friday, and he was asked about Harmon.

“He’s someone who can get up the field,” Jeremiah said. “He plays really, really hard. He’s got good instincts… Ultra, ultra, ultra-competitive. Can get up the field, plays smart. He flashes some bull-rush power, would like to see a little bit more of that going forward. This is a guy who worked hard to change his body over the last year, 18 months, and [is] coming off a monster year.”

Jeremiah isn’t kidding about Harmon having a monster year at Oregon. He had 45 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, three passes knocked down, and forced two fumbles. He played his first three seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Oregon, and he leveled up in a big way on the West Coast.

Harmon has all the tools to become a disruptive force along the defensive line, whether playing the run or the pass. And he has experience playing in a 3-4 at Oregon, just like the Steelers run. Alex Kozora scouted Harmon for Steelers Depot, and he can see Harmon eventually being a Cam Heyward replacement down the road. Harmon also has the flexibility to play either end or tackle, and that versatility should only increase his value.

Kozora, like Jeremiah, noted that his bull rush is inconsistent. But when Harmon utilizes it properly, he can walk interior linemen backward. If he can hone that in, he’ll be a physical force to be reckoned with. And Kozora noted that he’s already got other pass-rush moves in his arsenal as well.

While the Steelers are contemplating how to address their quarterback position, they certainly have done their homework on Derrick Harmon. He sounds like a Steelers lineman. Not only is he physical, but he checks boxes with the mental side of the game. Jeremiah says he’s competitive, instinctual, and smart. Then you look at the tape and see his physical prowess, and that’s a heck of a combination.