Could Shedeur Sanders Be Steelers’ Next Franchise Quarterback?

Could Shedeur Sanders be the Steelers’ next franchise quarterback?

With the news of the Steelers bringing Shedeur Sanders in for a pre-draft visit, things got a lot more interesting. Sanders is the most notable the team has brought in for a pre-draft visit—with arguably the only more notable quarterback being Cam Ward. Ward is likely to go first in the draft, so Sanders could be the second off the board. But would he go anywhere near where Pittsburgh would need him to go?

This is, as you might have guessed, very much a multi-part question. For Shedeur Sanders to be the Steelers’ next franchise quarterback, he has to be on the Steelers. That means the Steelers need to be able to get him, and need to want to, as well.

There are very serious questions about whether Shedeur Sanders would even last to the Steelers at 21. And without a second-round pick, it’s hard to imagine them giving great consideration to trading up. But given the quarterback purgatory they’re in, if they view him as a franchise quarterback, the price is worth it.

Assuming the Steelers even draft Sanders, then they would have to develop him. He would need to have the requisite talent if we’re going to talk about him in terms of franchise players. And he isn’t the most gifted quarterback to come out of college in years. He certainly has talent, though, and the makings of a successful starter.

Successful starter and franchise quarterback aren’t necessarily the same thing, though. Andy Dalton was a solid starter; Joe Burrow is a franchise quarterback. The Steelers have had basically two franchise quarterbacks in Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, so putting Shedeur Sanders in that category sets a high bar. But it does seem as though it might be a conversation we need to start thinking about, at least.

If the Steelers are bringing Sanders in for a pre-draft visit, they are obviously interested in him. But are they only willing to see if he slides to 21st overall, or are they willing to trade up? If they really think he is a franchise talent, they can’t be afraid of trading up. Because if they’re right about him, virtually any price paid to get him is worth it.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.