The Athletic: ‘Hard To Think About Anything Else’ Without QB In Place For Steelers

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers were quite active early in free agency and on the trade market, landing some big-name players, there are still some major holes remaining on the roster, particularly along the defensive line.

And yet, for now everything with the Steelers moving forward between now and the 2025 NFL Draft in late April centers on the quarterback situation as the Steelers await a decision from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers visited the Steelers’ South Side facility last Friday as things started to move forward on the QB situation, but he has yet to make a decision. So the Steelers remain in limbo.

For The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo in a piece highlighting the biggest need for each NFL team, until a quarterback is in place, whether it’s Rodgers, Russell Wilson or someone else, it’s hard to think about anything else regarding the Steelers.

“Steelers general manager Omar Khan said at the Combine that ‘ideally’ he hoped to have his quarterback in place before the start of free agency. But now here we sit, two weeks after the NFL’s negotiating window opened, and the Steelers still don’t know who their starting quarterback will be in 2025,” DeFabo writes. “Four-time NFL MVP and soon-to-be 42-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers continues to hold the franchise hostage. It’s reached the point that people in Pittsburgh are throwing their support behind Mason Rudolph as a possible starter in 2025.

“Eventually, the glaring hole at defensive tackle will become the No. 1 priority in the draft. But until a QB is in place, it’s hard to think about anything else.”

The Steelers, right or wrong, will go as the quarterback position goes. It’s the most important position in all of sports for a reason. Without a good quarterback, teams are stuck in purgatory. The Steelers know that all too well over the last half decade since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Quarterbacks like Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have started games for the Steelers, and while they’ve had winning records and made the playoffs, they’ve been one and done both times and haven’t come close to being a true contender in the AFC.

The hope is that Rodgers — should he choose to play in Pittsburgh — is able to elevate the Steelers on the offensive side of the football, provide some balance and get the, back toward contention in 2025 as they continue to navigate the waters in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

For now, the Steelers appear content with waiting for a decision from Rodgers, allowing them to focus on the build-up to the NFL Draft, getting a chance to see prospects at Pro Days, hosting them for pre-draft visits, and continuing to shape their draft board.

Hopefully within that draft room, defensive line is the top need and some of the popular names like Kenneth Grant, Derrick Harmon, Walter Nolen and more at the position are drawing the attention of the Steelers’ decision makers.