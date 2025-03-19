PFF Names Its Favorite, Least Favorite Steelers Moves Of Offseason

While the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves waiting for an answer at quarterback, GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl continue to make moves.
Prior to the start of the legal tampering window, the Steelers swung big on a trade for star receiver DK Metcalf and gave him a franchise-record extension. Then, during the initial stages of free agency, they signed CBs Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, linebacker Malik Harrison, defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, running back Kenneth Gainwell, and safety Juan Thornhill, while also re-signing WRs Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek, and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk.
Though quarterback remains a massive question mark, Khan and Weidl have done well to add legitimate talent to the roster.
For Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron, there is one Steelers move that stands out above the rest. That’s the signing of Slay to a one-year deal worth $10 million.
“Entering his age-34 season, Slay won’t have to travel far to play for his new team,” Cameron writes regarding Slay as his favorite move for the Steelers. “The former Eagle is a quality veteran cornerback with a consistent coverage profile, having produced a 75.0-plus PFF grade in three of his past four seasons.
“The Steelers’ secondary is set to take a step forward in 2025.”
Though $10 million for one year of Slay at 34 years old might seem like a lot at first glance, his play backs it up.
Last season with the Eagles, Slay played in 698 snaps in the regular season, grading out at a 67.6 overall from Pro Football Focus. That included a grade of 68.9 in coverage, where he allowed 32 receptions on 64 targets for 371 yards and two touchdowns, recording 12 pass breakups on the year.
In the postseason, while helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl, Slay allowed just 13 receptions on 23 targets for 182 yards and two touchdowns, recording an interception in the Wild Card Round while also breaking up four passes.
Slay was a good piece for a young Eagles secondary that featured then-rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and Slay was able to help them both immensely. Now, he is joining a young secondary needing a veteran presence at cornerback.
As for Cameron’s least favorite Steelers move of the offseason, it was the Metcalf acquisition.
“Although the trade for and subsequent extension of DK Metcalf is a solid move in a vacuum, it does leave some room for pause in Pittsburgh, with George Pickens already on the roster,” Cameron writes. “The pair possess similar skill sets as downfield threats and could prove to be redundant.
“Since entering the league in 2019, Metcalf has more than doubled the next closest receiver in accepted penalties (17) — ironically, Pickens with eight.”
There is some fair concern regarding redundancy when it comes to Metcalf and Pickens on the same team. They have similar skill sets as downfield vertical threats who win in contested-catch situations. They both can be volatile emotionally, too.
The difference is, Metcalf has proven time and time again that he’s a No. 1 receiver, never having less than 900 yards in his career. He’s a true star receiver and gives teams pause when he’s on the field in favorable situations.
Ultimately, it will all depend on who the quarterback is for the Black and Gold. If it’s a guy like Rodgers, that bodes well for Metcalf and Pickens as Rodgers still throws the deep ball very well. Same for Russell Wilson and even one of the quarterbacks on the roster in Mason Rudolph.
The Steelers have to figure out their QB situation though. Once they do, the Metcalf trade will start to look better for analysts like Cameron.