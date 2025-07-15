Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 63)

July 15 – Ep. 63: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start with the latest on T.J. Watt’s contract negotiations, including the sticking point that’s holding up a deal. How concerned are we and will a camp holdout change that answer? We answer all of that and more.

For the second topic, I guide Joe through a passing-game projection and some key learnings, including realistic expectations for Aaron Rodgers and how the tight ends fit in.

For the final topic, we discuss the Steelers’ glaring need at safety and why Justin Simmons makes the most sense for them.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about Cole Holcomb.

Thank you for joining us for this 37-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

