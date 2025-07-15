Devin McCourty Calls DK Metcalf ‘The Big Acquisition Of The Offseason’ For Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have tried and tried to form an offensive identity in their post-Ben Roethlisberger days. Heading into 2025, they might finally have one. There are still some questions surrounding the unit. But the Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf duo rolls into the season with high expectations.

Former Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty is especially bullish on Metcalf.

“I think DK Metcalf is definitely the big acquisition of this offseason,” McCourty said Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. “I think for this Pittsburgh Steeler team, when you look at last year, it just felt like they’re playing well enough on defense that if we could just find a way to score more touchdowns, find a way to make some drives a little bit longer, we would have won this game, or we would have won that game.”

There was actually a time that the Steelers’ offense was humming during the 2024 season. Pittsburgh scored 44 points in a win against the Cincinnati Bengals, 37 of those coming from the offense. Then the Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns at home en route to a 10-3 record.

We all know how things came crashing down after that. The offense seemed to lose all the consistency it built during that span. With Metcalf, things might be different this time around.

The Steelers still have a similar lack of proven depth at the position compared to last year. But essentially swapping Metcalf for George Pickens, they’ve now got a WR1 with more of a track record. There were times when Pickens checked out mentally on the field during that five-game losing streak. He struggled with injuries during that span as well. If Metcalf can avoid a similar fate this year, the Steelers’ offense will have much more of an identity rounding out the season.

Of course, a receiver sometimes can only do as well as his quarterback plays. With Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball, McCourty has high expectations.

“When you add Aaron Rodgers, and give him a DK Metcalf, I think a lot of people are now feeling like, ‘Okay, our defense has an expectation of how they’re gonna play. Now we can match that a little bit offensively,'” McCourty said.

Despite their offensive struggles over the last few years, Pittsburgh’s defense has remained consistent for the most part, keeping the team competitive. Now, the Steelers might finally have an offense to go along with it.

With Rodgers in the building, the offense should open up much more than it did with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields last season. There’s plenty of promise on the offensive line, and high hopes for the backfield as well. If everything comes together, the Steelers have the chance to have a really good offense. DK Metcalf might be the heart of it.