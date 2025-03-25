Depot After Dark: Draft Party, Steelers Girls Flag Football, Faulkner Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

DRAFT PARTY

The 2025 NFL draft is almost here. Just a month away, the Steelers will have a chance to fix some of the holes on their roster. The draft begins on Thursday, April 24, and hopefully, the Steelers have a defined starting quarterback by then. Despite that uncertainty, many fans are likely still excited about the draft.

It looks like the team will once again be hosting a party for the draft, too. As the Steelers shared on Twitter, fans can now RSVP for their party on the first night of the draft. It will be located at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, and the event is free. It sounds like there should be a lot of fun activities for fans that can attend.

STEELERS GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Football is continuing to grow. That doesn’t just include the NFL, either. The game is getting bigger at every level. It’s even beginning to evolve to a point where girls’ flag football is becoming more popular. It’s an awesome way for women to feel more included in the sport. The Steelers are doing what they can to support young women playing flag football, too.

Steelers Youth Football announced on Twitter that they’re building their first Girls Flag All-Peer Team for the 2025 season. It says they’re looking for seven high school girls who play flag football and show great leadership among their teammates. Winners will get to attend a special event with Steelers players, as well as receive a $1,000 donation to their school’s athletic department.

FAULKNER CAMP

Eddie Faulkner has been the Steelers’ running backs coach since 2019. He’s helped develop several players, including Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Faulkner has been a valuable part of their coaching staff, both as a coach and a leader of men. He’s also doing what he can to give back to the younger generation.

On his Instagram, Faulkner revealed more details on his youth football camp this year. It’s the second annual camp that he and his family have held. The event will take place on June 14th in Muncie, Indiana. That’s Faulkner’s hometown, and it looks like he’s got a lot planned for any kids that attend.