Rapoport Believes Steelers Got Impression ‘This Could Work’ After Meeting With Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Aaron Rodgers for a visit on Friday that lasted about six hours. He didn’t leave with a contract, but that was reportedly never the purpose of the meeting as both sides wanted to get to know each other and align on goals for the 2025 season and beyond. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the meeting went really well.

“It sounded like it went really well,” Rapoport said via the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN this afternoon. “That’s my sense, sounded like it went really well.”

There was already a report that the meeting was positive, but Rapoport is reiterating that point from the perspective of his sources. Other than signing Mason Rudolph to a two-year contract worth $8 million, the Steelers haven’t been linked to any other quarterback options since they set their sights on Rodgers. Meanwhile, the New York Giants signed Jameis Winston and have otherwise talked to just about every veteran option available. That continues to be a strong sign that the Steelers like their chances of eventually landing Rodgers.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported last night that it’s a “safe bet” that Rodgers will sign with the Steelers at some point. To this point, there hasn’t been a single credible report throwing cold water on the situation.

“As far as I can tell, there’s not been a visit to the Giants, but I know there’s been communication there,” Rapoport said. “So it seems to me that he knows what he needs to know, right? Visit [with] the Steelers, again, really positive from both sides. I think they came away with it being like, alright, this could work. When Rodgers talks football, really when he talks everything, it’s kinda compelling and fascinating.”

Mike Tomlin has been characterized as a football junkie who is one of the first in the facility every day to review film. He can talk and theorize about football all day. Somebody like Rodgers is a dream come true to him, and it sounds like the meeting went accordingly.

As for OC Arthur Smith, it sounds like he is also excited about the possibility of working with Rodgers.

When will Rodgers make his decision? Let’s hope it’s in a matter of days and not weeks. But until a report states otherwise, we can probably expect Rodgers to be the next starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.